Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad to be expanded by 2024 – Georgian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The reliable partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is tested by time, Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia, said at a panel discussion on the topic "Eurasia's Middle Corridor: From Pathway to Highway" within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Trend reports.

“Together we have implemented very important historical projects, such as oil and gas pipelines, and now we expect the same in the transport sector,” he said.

According to the Georgian PM, Azerbaijan and Georgia are connected by railroads and highways, and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, in this regard, is strategically important transportation project for the two countries.

“Now we are implementing a railroad modernization project, which will boost the capacity of cargo flows to 48 million tons by 2024. The project implemented together with Azerbaijan is the expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad, which is underway now. Just recently, Azerbaijan has provided additional financing to it. So, we expect it to be ready by 2024 as well. This will provide for an increase of cargo flow to 5 million tons,” Garibashvili said.