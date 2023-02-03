Entire Europe will benefit from Ion-Adriatic Pipeline - vice PM of Montenegro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The implementation of the Ion-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP) will be beneficial not only for Montenegro, but also for the entire region, Ervin Ibrahimović, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Capital Investments of Montenegro, said at the ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the minister, Montenegro is working towards connecting to the energy systems of neighboring countries.

"In accordance with the European Agreement on Green Energy and the Energy Policy of the European Union, we are committed to the transition to green energy, decarbonization, expanding the use of renewable energy sources and improving energy efficiency. We plan to develop our energy grids through the construction of new facilities," he added.

IAP is planned to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which, in turn, is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), to transport gas to the countries of the South-East Europe.

The pipeline with total length of 516 kilometers will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to split in Croatia. The capacity of the pipeline will amount to 5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

TAP has already signed relevant memorandums with the developers of this project, in particular with such companies as Plinacro (Croatia), BH-Gas (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Geoplin Plinovodi (Slovenia), as well as with the governments of Montenegro and Albania.

At the same time, a TAP-IAP joint working group has been created that gathers regularly to synchronize the timing of both pipeline projects and coordinate the technical issues of interconnection.