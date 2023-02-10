Russian Aeroflot to launch regular flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The Russian Aeroflot airline will launch direct flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Trend reports via the airline.

According to the airline, the flights will be operated on Airbus A320 planes from March 5, 2023 once a week, on Sundays.

"Ganja is a popular tourist destination, the largest industrial and educational center of Azerbaijan. Ganja will become the second city of the country, to which Aeroflot will fly," the airline said.

The airline also operates direct regular flights from Moscow, St. Petersburg and Sochi to Baku.

Flights from St. Petersburg to Baku will be operated starting from February 17, twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.