Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover decreased by 19 percent, or $772 million, in January 2023 compared to the same month in 2022, from $4.061 billion to $3.289 billion, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, in the structure of foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $1.877 billion, which is $1.21 billion, or 1.64 times less than in the same month of 2022. The share of exports in foreign trade turnover was 57.06 percent, against 76 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's imports in the reporting month increased by $437.83 million, or 44.9 percent on an annual basis, from $974.86 million to over $1.412 billion. The share of imports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 42.94 percent, against 24 percent a year earlier.

As a result, during the reporting month, the balance of foreign trade turnover, while remaining positive, decreased year-on-year by more than $1.648 billion, or 3.5 times, to $464 million against $2.112 billion in January 2022.