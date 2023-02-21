Azerbaijan, Russia’s Dagestan discuss prospects for economic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. During the visit to Azerbaijan, the delegation headed by Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Dagestan Abdulmuslimov Abdulmuslimov met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

Mutually beneficial ties with Russia, including with its regions, were noted at the meeting, and prospects for economic cooperation were discussed.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that the favorable business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan, as well as the great economic potential of the liberated territories, open up new opportunities for expanding regional cooperation, including ties with the regions of the Russian Federation. Moreover, he noted that geographical proximity to Dagestan creates more favorable conditions for cooperation.

Chairman of the Government of Dagestan Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov said that Dagestan, like Russia’s other regions, attaches great importance to the partnership with Azerbaijan, and noted the importance of developing ties between business circles and implementing joint projects for the wider implementation of economic potential.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, SMEs, industry, and other areas.

An Action Plan for the development of key areas of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Dagestan of the Russian Federation for 2023-2025 was signed on February 20. Special attention in the Action Plan is paid to the development of trade and economic cooperation and the intensification of investment attraction. The document also provides for the formation of industrial cooperation, with the prospect of setting up joint ventures in the glass sector and cooperation in the field of shipbuilding.

According to the Action Plan, the parties agreed to hold events in Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the memory of statesman Aziz Aliyev in Dagestan, and the 100th anniversary of the national poet of Dagestan Rasul Gamzatov.