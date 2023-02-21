Azerbaijan Bank Association, Asian Development Bank conduct consultations on risk management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Azerbaijan Bank Association (ABA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have conducted consultations on risk management, Trend reports via the ABA.

The consultations were held as part of the ADB's mission.

During the meeting, the mission members held consultations with interested parties to collect information related to the main thematic areas of risk management as well as to confirm and update information obtained from reference documents.

On Feb. 17, 2023, as part of the mission, members of the ABA's Risk Management Expert Group and representatives of other banks met with the ADB's Principal Public Management Specialist, Mission Head Jose Luis Syquia, Senior Economics Officer Nail Valiyev, and ADB Advisor Dennis Lorne Nacario.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) was established in 1990 on the initiative of ten private banks and was originally known as the "Azerbaijan Commercial and Cooperative Banks Association."

The main purpose of the association is to protect the interests of member organizations, assist in meeting their needs in various types of business services, and coordinate their activities. The Azerbaijan Banks Association’s members are 25 banks and 5 non-banking organizations.