Azerbaijan shares data on foreign trade turnover for 2M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover decreased by 9.7 percent or $768.8 million from January through February 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, from $7.94 billion to $7.17 billion, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $4.52 billion, which is $1.4 billion, or 24.25 percent less than the same period last year. The share of exports in the foreign trade turnover totaled 63.03 percent against 75.16 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's imports in the reporting period increased by $678.5 million, or 34.4 percent, from $1.9 billion to about $2.6 billion. The share of imports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 36.97 percent against 24.84 percent a year earlier.

As a result, in the reporting period, the balance of foreign trade turnover, remaining positive, decreased by more than $2.1 billion, or 2.1 times on an annual basis, to $1.8 billion against $3.9 billion in the same period of the previous year.