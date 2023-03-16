Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan shares data on foreign trade turnover for 2M2023

Economy Materials 16 March 2023
Azerbaijan shares data on foreign trade turnover for 2M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover decreased by 9.7 percent or $768.8 million from January through February 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year, from $7.94 billion to $7.17 billion, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, out of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $4.52 billion, which is $1.4 billion, or 24.25 percent less than the same period last year. The share of exports in the foreign trade turnover totaled 63.03 percent against 75.16 percent a year earlier.

Azerbaijan's imports in the reporting period increased by $678.5 million, or 34.4 percent, from $1.9 billion to about $2.6 billion. The share of imports in foreign trade turnover amounted to 36.97 percent against 24.84 percent a year earlier.

As a result, in the reporting period, the balance of foreign trade turnover, remaining positive, decreased by more than $2.1 billion, or 2.1 times on an annual basis, to $1.8 billion against $3.9 billion in the same period of the previous year.

