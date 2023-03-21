Vietnam launches digital bank similar to Azerbaijan's Leobank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. A digital bank similar to Azerbaijan's Leobank has been launched in Vietnam, Co-Founder of the UK Fintech Farm (FF) Nick Bezkrovnyy told Trend.

According to Bezkrovnyy, the Vietnamese Liobank digital bank was launched in partnership with Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB).

"The official launch of the Liobank solution for users in Vietnam started on March 2. OCB is the main bank for this solution," he explained.

Bezkrovnyy said that FF is glad that Azerbaijan's Leobank has become one of the most popular banks in the country so quickly.

According to him, this is only the beginning, and Unibank, together with FF, will continue to surprise its customers with new products and features.

"However, there is still a lot of work ahead, and we are doing our best to create the best user experience," he added.

Leobank is the first Azerbaijani neo-bank built and launched on the basis of Unibank in 2021.

It was developed by FF together with Unibank in order to develop digital banking in Azerbaijan, and launched in August 2021, with a pre-order campaign. In November 2021 the banking cards became available to all customers.