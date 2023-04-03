Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Dev’t Fund allocates loan to boost local production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to boost local production and business, has allocated a preferential loan to the Fadak-Azerbaijan LLC, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"As part of measures to support domestic production, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund provided LLC "Fadak-Azerbaijan" with a preferential loan of 500,000 manat ($294,117) to finance a project to develop camel breeding in the Hajigabul district," the tweet says.

Moreover, the Fund financed 2,726 investment projects in 2022. And, in total, the Fund has issued preferential loans worth 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).