Number of residents in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park increasing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The number of residents in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park has reached 15, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"New resident BAFCO Invest LLC will set up a footwear manufacturing plant with the investment volume of 10 million manat ($5.8 million)," said the minister.

He added that the project is expected to provide 120 people with a job.

In 2022, 12 business entities were granted resident status, and 3 entrepreneurs were granted non-resident status in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

The investment cost of projects of residents from economic zones on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands is 84 million manat ($49.4 million)

On May 28, 2021, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Aghdam Industrial Park.

The list of residents of the Aghdam Industrial Park is as follows: BAFCO Invest LLC, Qarabag Steel LLC, Thermo Natural Azerbaijan LLC, NN-Tel Group LLC,Rail Trans Service LLC, Mister Decor LLC, Almet Holding CJSC, Eel Electric LLC, Dadash-N LLC, Veliyev LLC, Agtekstil LLC, Prof-Dam LLC, Metkons LLC, Expert Services FZE LLC, Agah Group LLC.