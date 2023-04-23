Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.502 manat (0.6 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 27.5026 manat (0.8 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,397.4109 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 10
|
3,385.8390
|
April 17
|
3,407.8030
|
April 11
|
3,400.2635
|
April 18
|
3,398.2235
|
April 12
|
3,434.9435
|
April 19
|
3,406.4260
|
April 13
|
3,431.4585
|
April 20
|
3,387.3010
|
April 14
|
3,472.0630
|
April 21
|
3,387.3010
|
Average weekly
|
3,424.9135
|
Average weekly
|
3,397.4109
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.3925 manat (0.91 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.7419 manat, which is 0.2922 manat (0.68 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 10
|
42.0793
|
April 17
|
43.0387
|
April 11
|
42.4436
|
April 18
|
42.5694
|
April 12
|
43.1854
|
April 19
|
42.8090
|
April 13
|
43.3129
|
April 20
|
42.6462
|
April 14
|
44.1495
|
April 21
|
42.6462
|
Average weekly
|
43.0341
|
Average weekly
|
42.7419
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 77.6815 manat (4.39 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum rose by 87.1692 manat (5.04 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,818.1738 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 10
|
1,710.4720
|
April 17
|
1,771.3745
|
April 11
|
1,701.7000
|
April 18
|
1,787.5585
|
April 12
|
1,711.1350
|
April 19
|
1,833.8240
|
April 13
|
1,734.2210
|
April 20
|
1,849.0560
|
April 14
|
1,797.4950
|
April 21
|
1,849.0560
|
Average weekly
|
1,731.0046
|
Average weekly
|
1,818.1738
The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 182.7925 manat (7.17 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 193.6045 manat (7.76 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,688.9733 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 10
|
2,487.6270
|
April 17
|
2,548.1470
|
April 11
|
2,445.9175
|
April 18
|
2,665.1750
|
April 12
|
2,486.1140
|
April 19
|
2,769.6655
|
April 13
|
2,489.2335
|
April 20
|
2,730.9395
|
April 14
|
2,567.9520
|
April 21
|
2,730.9395
|
Average weekly
|
2,495.3688
|
Average weekly
|
2,688.9733