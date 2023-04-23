Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 23 April 2023 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.502 manat (0.6 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold decreased by 27.5026 manat (0.8 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,397.4109 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 10

3,385.8390

April 17

3,407.8030

April 11

3,400.2635

April 18

3,398.2235

April 12

3,434.9435

April 19

3,406.4260

April 13

3,431.4585

April 20

3,387.3010

April 14

3,472.0630

April 21

3,387.3010

Average weekly

3,424.9135

Average weekly

3,397.4109

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has dropped by 0.3925 manat (0.91 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.7419 manat, which is 0.2922 manat (0.68 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 10

42.0793

April 17

43.0387

April 11

42.4436

April 18

42.5694

April 12

43.1854

April 19

42.8090

April 13

43.3129

April 20

42.6462

April 14

44.1495

April 21

42.6462

Average weekly

43.0341

Average weekly

42.7419

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 77.6815 manat (4.39 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum rose by 87.1692 manat (5.04 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,818.1738 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 10

1,710.4720

April 17

1,771.3745

April 11

1,701.7000

April 18

1,787.5585

April 12

1,711.1350

April 19

1,833.8240

April 13

1,734.2210

April 20

1,849.0560

April 14

1,797.4950

April 21

1,849.0560

Average weekly

1,731.0046

Average weekly

1,818.1738

The price of an ounce of palladium has grown by 182.7925 manat (7.17 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 193.6045 manat (7.76 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,688.9733 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 10

2,487.6270

April 17

2,548.1470

April 11

2,445.9175

April 18

2,665.1750

April 12

2,486.1140

April 19

2,769.6655

April 13

2,489.2335

April 20

2,730.9395

April 14

2,567.9520

April 21

2,730.9395

Average weekly

2,495.3688

Average weekly

2,688.9733
