Azerbaijan's working group on environmental issues holding meeting in Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 26. The Azerbaijani working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in liberated territories, is holding a meeting in Fuzuli city, Trend reports.

The meeting is being attended by representatives of the relevant state structures included in the working group, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts of the East Zangazur Economic Region, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), the Shusha City State Reserve Department, Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region, as well as Restoration, Construction and Management Service No.1 in the East Zangazur Economic Region.

Will be updated