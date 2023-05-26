USAID aims to develop Azerbaijan's non-oil economy - director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. USAID aims to develop the non-oil economy of Azerbaijan, Director of the USAID mission in Azerbaijan Michael Nehrbass told Trend.

According to him, two priority areas have been chosen in this direction, agriculture and agro-tourism.

"These sectors have great economic potential from a short-term perspective. USAID has extensive experience in the field of agriculture. We conduct training and seminars for small entrepreneurs in the field of production, processing and export of agricultural products," he said.

"We provide support in entering new markets for medium-sized businesses that have already established production and exports, in particular the markets of Europe, the Middle and Far East, and help eliminate dependence on foreign markets. We also work with them in the field of standardization of goods and bringing in compliance with international requirements of manufactured and exported products," he added.

USAID provides technical and financial support to SMEs and the government of Azerbaijan.

Nehrbass said that USAID provides technical and financial support to farmers and business entities in the agro-tourism sector.