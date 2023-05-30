Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
UK is largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan with $34 billion - minister

Economy Materials 30 May 2023 12:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The UK has invested $34 billion in Azerbaijan's economy, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during the meeting with British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson, Trend reports.

According to him, issues of switching to "clean" energy were discussed during the meeting.

"We discussed issues in the field of transition to clean energy, as well as the development of cooperation within the intergovernmental commission with British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Azerbaijan, Baroness Emma Nicholson. I want to emphasize that the UK is the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan, with investments of $34 billion," he said.

Baku will host the 28th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 11th International Energy and Renewable Energy Exhibition and the 20th International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition from May 31 to June 3. The 28th International Baku Energy Forum is expected to be held on June 1-2.

