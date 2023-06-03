Number of Azerbaijani startups already in Polish market - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Poland is becoming an attractive place for innovative Azerbaijani startups that successfully enter this market, especially in the field of information technology, Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski told Trend.

"The expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Visegrád Group countries, in particular thanks to the V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge project, contributes to strengthening ties and creating new opportunities for Azerbaijani startups," he said.

"V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge, launched with the aim of strengthening cooperation in the field of innovation, has become a powerful catalyst for Azerbaijani startups seeking to enter the markets of the Visegrád Group. Poland, which is one of the most dynamically developing countries of this union, has become the first destination for Azerbaijani companies," he added.

According to him, promising Azerbaijani startups in the field of information technology are already successfully mastering the Polish market.

"Azerbaijani innovative solutions and products, characterized by high quality and competitiveness, quickly gain the trust of Polish consumers and entrepreneurs. This opens up new prospects for the development of Azerbaijani companies in the European market. But V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge is not limited only to Poland," he said.

"This project aims to help Azerbaijani startups expand their activities to other markets of the Visegrád Group (Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia). The creation of bridges for technological cooperation between these countries will allow Azerbaijani startups to gain access to new opportunities, investments and partnerships," he added.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijani startups continue to demonstrate high potential, attracting the attention of the international community.

"Thanks to the V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge, they get the opportunity to overcome borders and successfully enter new markets, contributing to the development of Azerbaijan's innovation ecosystem and strengthening international cooperation in the field of information technology," he said.

The V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (V4ATB) project was initiated by the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Baku and received funding from the International Visegrad (V4) Foundation.

The initiative has been implemented since February 2022 by a consortium consisting of Startup Hub Poland Foundation (Poland, project leader), AI Startup Incubator (Czech Republic), Startup Győr (Hungary), CIVITTA (Slovakia) and IdealHub Innovation and Technology Center (Azerbaijan), with a number of supporting Azerbaijani partners, including the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development (IDDA) and the Small and Medium-sized Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan.