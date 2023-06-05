Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan’s CBA to be granted new powers

Economy Materials 5 June 2023 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s CBA to be granted new powers

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan will be entitled to pay interest to credit organizations on the mandatory reserves held in order to ensure macroeconomic stability and stability of financial markets in the country, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more