Azerbaijan’s CBA to be granted new powers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan will be entitled to pay interest to credit organizations on the mandatory reserves held in order to ensure macroeconomic stability and stability of financial markets in the country, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

Will be updated