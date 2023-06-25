Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 68.2975 manat (0.85 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 28.3832 manat (0.85 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,294.1937 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 12
|
3,327.3760
|
June 19
|
3,326.4495
|
June 13
|
3,333.7000
|
June 20
|
3,314.5240
|
June 14
|
3,313.7590
|
June 21
|
3,291.0810
|
June 15
|
3,313.7590
|
June 22
|
3,280.7620
|
June 16
|
3,324.2905
|
June 23
|
3,258.1520
|
Average weekly
|
3,322.5769
|
Average weekly
|
3,294.1937
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 3.0895 manat (7.54 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.4435 manat, which was 1.3006 manat (3.19 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
June 12
|
40.9863
|
June 19
|
40.9845
|
June 13
|
41.0761
|
June 20
|
40.6403
|
June 14
|
40.5568
|
June 21
|
39.3225
|
June 15
|
40.5568
|
June 22
|
38.3751
|
June 16
|
40.5442
|
June 23
|
37.8950
|
Average weekly
|
40.7440
|
Average weekly
|
39.4435
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 97.5120 manat (5.84 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 61.0657 manat (3.62 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,626.6025 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
June 12
|
1,711.6280
|
June 19
|
1,669.4255
|
June 13
|
1,698.2490
|
June 20
|
1,654.8990
|
June 14
|
1,672.6640
|
June 21
|
1,634.9495
|
June 15
|
1,672.6640
|
June 22
|
1,601.8250
|
June 16
|
1,683.1360
|
June 23
|
1,571.9135
|
Average weekly
|
1,687.6682
|
Average weekly
|
1,626.6025
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 212.058 manat (8.82 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 3.2725 manat (0.14 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,320.0597 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
June 12
|
2,245.5640
|
June 19
|
2,404.2505
|
June 13
|
2,318.5195
|
June 20
|
2,381.1475
|
June 14
|
2,319.0975
|
June 21
|
2,341.7160
|
June 15
|
2,319.0975
|
June 22
|
2,280.9920
|
June 16
|
2,381.6575
|
June 23
|
2,192.1925
|
Average weekly
|
2,316.7872
|
Average weekly
|
2,320.0597