Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 25 June 2023 15:42 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 68.2975 manat (0.85 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 28.3832 manat (0.85 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,294.1937 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 12

3,327.3760

June 19

3,326.4495

June 13

3,333.7000

June 20

3,314.5240

June 14

3,313.7590

June 21

3,291.0810

June 15

3,313.7590

June 22

3,280.7620

June 16

3,324.2905

June 23

3,258.1520

Average weekly

3,322.5769

Average weekly

3,294.1937

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 3.0895 manat (7.54 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 39.4435 manat, which was 1.3006 manat (3.19 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

June 12

40.9863

June 19

40.9845

June 13

41.0761

June 20

40.6403

June 14

40.5568

June 21

39.3225

June 15

40.5568

June 22

38.3751

June 16

40.5442

June 23

37.8950

Average weekly

40.7440

Average weekly

39.4435

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 97.5120 manat (5.84 percent) this week. The average price of an ounce of platinum declined by 61.0657 manat (3.62 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,626.6025 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

June 12

1,711.6280

June 19

1,669.4255

June 13

1,698.2490

June 20

1,654.8990

June 14

1,672.6640

June 21

1,634.9495

June 15

1,672.6640

June 22

1,601.8250

June 16

1,683.1360

June 23

1,571.9135

Average weekly

1,687.6682

Average weekly

1,626.6025

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 212.058 manat (8.82 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 3.2725 manat (0.14 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,320.0597 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

June 12

2,245.5640

June 19

2,404.2505

June 13

2,318.5195

June 20

2,381.1475

June 14

2,319.0975

June 21

2,341.7160

June 15

2,319.0975

June 22

2,280.9920

June 16

2,381.6575

June 23

2,192.1925

Average weekly

2,316.7872

Average weekly

2,320.0597

