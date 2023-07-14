Another company receives status of resident of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Another company - "Tabaterra" CJSC has received the status of a resident of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park,Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to Jabbarov, investment volume of the CJSC's project is 40.5 million manat ($23.8 million).

"The project will create employment opportunities for 300 individuals and contribute to the growth of economic activity and employment in Karabakh," he added.

Thus, the total number of residents of the Aghdam Industrial Park reached 17 business entities, and five entities have the status of a non-resident.