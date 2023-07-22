Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 22 July 2023 14:15 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.877 manat (0.81 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 46.3828 manat (1.41 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,346.7781manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 10

3,266.4225

July 17

3,321.7235

July 11

3,280.0395

July 18

3,332.3655

July 12

3,295.6455

July 19

3,357.585

July 13

3,327.1975

July 20

3,373.616

July 14

3,332.6715

July 21

3,348.6005

Average weekly

3,300.3953

Average weekly

3,346.7781

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.0552 manat (0.13 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.4381 manat, which was 2.1531 manat (5.34 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 10

39.1387

July 17

42.2535

July 11

39.5297

July 18

42.3215

July 12

39.5284

July 19

42.5438

July 13

41.0274

July 20

42.8732

July 14

42.2008

July 21

42.1983

Average weekly

40.2850

Average weekly

42.4381

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 19.227 manat (1.16 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 57.4243 manat (3.59 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,659.0759 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 10

39.1387

July 17

1,652.9185

July 11

39.5297

July 18

1,676.999

July 12

39.5284

July 19

1,673.14

July 13

41.0274

July 20

1,658.6305

July 14

42.2008

July 21

1,633.6915

Average weekly

40.285

Average weekly

1,659.0759

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 25.9505 manat (1.2 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 47.9383 manat (2.23 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,200.6483 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 10

2,109.9125

July 17

2,159.544

July 11

2,123.1215

July 18

2,216.5025

July 12

2,136.3135

July 19

2,222.2485

July 13

2,207.7815

July 20

2,219.452

July 14

2,186.421

July 21

2,185.4945

Average weekly

2,152.71

Average weekly

2,200.6483
