Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.877 manat (0.81 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 46.3828 manat (1.41 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,346.7781manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
July 10
|
3,266.4225
|
July 17
|
3,321.7235
|
July 11
|
3,280.0395
|
July 18
|
3,332.3655
|
July 12
|
3,295.6455
|
July 19
|
3,357.585
|
July 13
|
3,327.1975
|
July 20
|
3,373.616
|
July 14
|
3,332.6715
|
July 21
|
3,348.6005
|
Average weekly
|
3,300.3953
|
Average weekly
|
3,346.7781
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.0552 manat (0.13 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.4381 manat, which was 2.1531 manat (5.34 percent) more compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
July 10
|
39.1387
|
July 17
|
42.2535
|
July 11
|
39.5297
|
July 18
|
42.3215
|
July 12
|
39.5284
|
July 19
|
42.5438
|
July 13
|
41.0274
|
July 20
|
42.8732
|
July 14
|
42.2008
|
July 21
|
42.1983
|
Average weekly
|
40.2850
|
Average weekly
|
42.4381
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 19.227 manat (1.16 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 57.4243 manat (3.59 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,659.0759 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
July 10
|
39.1387
|
July 17
|
1,652.9185
|
July 11
|
39.5297
|
July 18
|
1,676.999
|
July 12
|
39.5284
|
July 19
|
1,673.14
|
July 13
|
41.0274
|
July 20
|
1,658.6305
|
July 14
|
42.2008
|
July 21
|
1,633.6915
|
Average weekly
|
40.285
|
Average weekly
|
1,659.0759
The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 25.9505 manat (1.2 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 47.9383 manat (2.23 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,200.6483 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
July 10
|
2,109.9125
|
July 17
|
2,159.544
|
July 11
|
2,123.1215
|
July 18
|
2,216.5025
|
July 12
|
2,136.3135
|
July 19
|
2,222.2485
|
July 13
|
2,207.7815
|
July 20
|
2,219.452
|
July 14
|
2,186.421
|
July 21
|
2,185.4945
|
Average weekly
|
2,152.71
|
Average weekly
|
2,200.6483