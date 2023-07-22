Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 26.877 manat (0.81 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 46.3828 manat (1.41 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 3,346.7781manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 10 3,266.4225 July 17 3,321.7235 July 11 3,280.0395 July 18 3,332.3655 July 12 3,295.6455 July 19 3,357.585 July 13 3,327.1975 July 20 3,373.616 July 14 3,332.6715 July 21 3,348.6005 Average weekly 3,300.3953 Average weekly 3,346.7781

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.0552 manat (0.13 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 42.4381 manat, which was 2.1531 manat (5.34 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 10 39.1387 July 17 42.2535 July 11 39.5297 July 18 42.3215 July 12 39.5284 July 19 42.5438 July 13 41.0274 July 20 42.8732 July 14 42.2008 July 21 42.1983 Average weekly 40.2850 Average weekly 42.4381

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 19.227 manat (1.16 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 57.4243 manat (3.59 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,659.0759 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 10 39.1387 July 17 1,652.9185 July 11 39.5297 July 18 1,676.999 July 12 39.5284 July 19 1,673.14 July 13 41.0274 July 20 1,658.6305 July 14 42.2008 July 21 1,633.6915 Average weekly 40.285 Average weekly 1,659.0759

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 25.9505 manat (1.2 percent) in Azerbaijan last week. The average price of one ounce of palladium increased by 47.9383 manat (2.23 percent) compared to the preceding week and totaled 2,200.6483 manat.