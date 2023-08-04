Türkiye's exports to OIC member countries revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Türkiye's exports to the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) amounted to $5.1 billion in June 2023, which is 9 percent less compared to the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Trade, Türkiye's exports to the OIC member countries amounted to $29.8 billion from January through June 2023, which is 4 percent less in comparison with the same period last year.

"Türkiye's imports from the OIC member countries decreased by 20.7 percent and amounted to $3.1 billion in June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022," the ministry said.

Turkish imports from the OIC member countries increased by 5.5 percent and amounted to $21.4 billion from January through June 2023 compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, Türkiye's foreign trade turnover amounted to $46.9 billion.

According to the ministry, Türkiye’s exports decreased by 10.5 percent to $20.9 billion compared to the same period in 2022, while imports decreased by 17.5 percent to $26.6 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Türkiye amounted to $307.9 billion from January through June 2023.

Türkiye's foreign exports amounted to $123.3 billion (a decrease of 1.9 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022), while imports increased by 4.1 percent and amounted to $184.5 billion compared to the same period.