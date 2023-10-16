Number of passenger cars produced in Azerbaijan this year revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Azerbaijan produced 2,110 units of passenger cars from January through September 2023, which is 600 units more year-on-year, State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The data of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that production of machinery and equipment, automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers, as well as other means of transportation amounted to 496.4 million manat ($291.9 million) from January through September 2023.

Production of automobiles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 31.2 percent, machinery and equipment by 21.1 percent, and production of other vehicles decreased by 21.1 percent year-on-year. Production of tractors increased by 10.6 percent year-on-year.