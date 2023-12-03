Azerbaijani Energy Minister to take part in events organized within framework of COP28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov visited the UAE at the invitation of Chief Executive Officer of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Adnan Amin, The Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The Minister and the delegation he leads will take part in a round table on the topic “Ministers of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency”, which will be held as part of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) on December 4-5 in Dubai, UAE. The minister will also take part in an event dedicated to investment opportunities in the field of green energy in Azerbaijan, which will be organized at the country's pavilion.

Bilateral meetings are planned to be held as part of the visit.