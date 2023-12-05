Significance of international transportation networks passing through Azerbaijan grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. External debt is being sought to finance projects in a number of important priority areas identified by President Ilham Aliyev, including energy and transportation sectors, as well as increased transit potential, self-employment and social protection, shipyard activity expansion, and water supply, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

He added that, against the backdrop of recent geopolitical developments in the region, the breakdown of conventional logistics linkages between East and West has enhanced the importance of international transportation corridors passing through Azerbaijani territory.

The Middle Corridor, according to Ali Asadov, is crucial in this regard. Azerbaijan's active participation in this corridor boosts its position as a regional commerce and transportation hub.

"It increases the importance of our country as a strategic partner for Asia and Europe and contributes to the creation of added value in our economy," stated the prime minister.

"Taking all of this into consideration, the Head of State has approved the "Action Plan on Enhancing the Transit Potential of International Transport Corridors Passing Through the Republic of Azerbaijan Territory and Encouraging Transit Cargo Transportation for 2024–2026," the prime minister concluded.

