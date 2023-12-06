Another company receives resident status in Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations received the status of a resident of Azerbaijan's Pirallahi Industrial Park, Trend reports.

According to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan, thus the number of residents of the industrial park has reached 6.

The company will produce high quality medicines in 42 names and various forms (pills, capsules, gelatin capsules, powder suspension, syrup, etc.) and dosage on the territory of 7.8 hectares of the industrial complex.

The enterprise with an investment cost of 59.3 million manat will employ 165 people. The enterprise with annual production capacity of 50 million packages will be built within the framework of trilateral cooperation between "Azerbaijan Investment Company", "Gen İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş." and "Sia Pharmaceuticals" of Türkiye.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel