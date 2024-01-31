Central Asia must look to improve regional gas connectivity - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Central Asia must look to improve gas connectivity throughout the region, Laura Lochman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the Department of State, said during an online event titled "Multi-vector diplomacy in the heart of Eurasia", Trend reports.

"Central Asia acquires an increasing role today as a regional and global energy producer. Energy diversification across the Caspian and the Central Asian regions is and will continue to be the cornerstone of this multi-vector policy. However, Central Asia must aim to improve gas connectivity throughout the region. Countries' energy grids need to be interconnected. This will also be more attractive for investors. The same principle applies to electricity interconnections," she said.

Lochman also noted that approximately 12 bcm of gas is wasted each year in Central Asia due to leaks and other technical issues.

"This is roughly the amount exported to Europe from the Caspian over the last year," she added.

The deputy assistant added that the most effective way to enhance energy security is by developing the renewable energy sector, which can be produced locally and also contribute to global carbon neutrality efforts.