Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
4 March
|
1,7
|
11 March
|
1,7
|
5 March
|
1,7
|
12 March
|
1,7
|
6 March
|
1,7
|
13 March
|
1,7
|
7 March
|
1,7
|
14 March
|
1,7
|
8 March
|
1,7
|
15 March
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.011 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.009 manat and amounted to 1.8570 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
4 March
|
1,8436
|
11 March
|
1,8598
|
5 March
|
1,8446
|
12 March
|
1,8593
|
6 March
|
1,8448
|
13 March
|
1,8569
|
7 March
|
1,8535
|
14 March
|
1,8602
|
8 March
|
1,8535
|
15 March
|
1,8488
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8480
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8570
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0186 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
4 March
|
0,0185
|
11 March
|
0,0187
|
5 March
|
0,0186
|
12 March
|
0,0188
|
6 March
|
0,0187
|
13 March
|
0,0185
|
7 March
|
0,0187
|
14 March
|
0,0185
|
8 March
|
0,0187
|
15 March
|
0,0185
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0186
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0186
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0007 manat and amounted to 0.053 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira
|
4 March
|
0,0542
|
11 March
|
0,0531
|
5 March
|
0,0538
|
12 March
|
0,0530
|
6 March
|
0,0536
|
13 March
|
0,0530
|
7 March
|
0,0534
|
14 March
|
0,0529
|
8 March
|
0,0534
|
15 March
|
0,0528
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0537
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0530
