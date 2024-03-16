Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 16 March 2024 17:07 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

4 March

1,7

11 March

1,7

5 March

1,7

12 March

1,7

6 March

1,7

13 March

1,7

7 March

1,7

14 March

1,7

8 March

1,7

15 March

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.011 manat this week. The weighted average rate increased by 0.009 manat and amounted to 1.8570 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

4 March

1,8436

11 March

1,8598

5 March

1,8446

12 March

1,8593

6 March

1,8448

13 March

1,8569

7 March

1,8535

14 March

1,8602

8 March

1,8535

15 March

1,8488

Average rate per week

1,8480

Average rate per week

1,8570

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble rose by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average rate remained unchanged at 0.0186 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

4 March

0,0185

11 March

0,0187

5 March

0,0186

12 March

0,0188

6 March

0,0187

13 March

0,0185

7 March

0,0187

14 March

0,0185

8 March

0,0187

15 March

0,0185

Average rate per week

0,0186

Average rate per week

0,0186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0007 manat and amounted to 0.053 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira

4 March

0,0542

11 March

0,0531

5 March

0,0538

12 March

0,0530

6 March

0,0536

13 March

0,0530

7 March

0,0534

14 March

0,0529

8 March

0,0534

15 March

0,0528

Average rate per week

0,0537

Average rate per week

0,0530

