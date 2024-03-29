Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Volume of Azerbaijan’s transactions with foreign countries on secondary income released (UPDATE)

Economy Materials 29 March 2024 12:58 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The volume of Azerbaijan's transactions with foreign countries on reinvested (secondary) income amounted to $2.5 billion in 2023, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

"Receipts amounted to $1.8 billion and disbursements amounted to $0.7 billion. In the balance of secondary income, about 93.4 percent came from remittances of individuals from abroad, 5.7 percent - the value of humanitarian goods imported into the country, 0.9 percent - the share of other receipts," he stressed.

To note, remittances to Azerbaijan decreased by 54.3 percent last year from 2022 - to $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, remittances from Azerbaijan abroad decreased by 17.2 percent - to $600 million.

The total balance of secondary income operations in 2023 amounted to $1.1 billion, remaining positive.

