Baker Hughes' hydrogen-ready tech to support Snam's gas network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Snam has chosen Baker Hughes to supply three turbocompressors for a new gas compressor station in Sulmona, Italy, Trend reports.

As Baker Hughes reported, these turbocompressors will be powered by Baker Hughes' NovaLT12 gas turbine technology, allowing for flexibility with up to 10 percent hydrogen blend with natural gas.

This station is part of the Adriatic pipeline project by Snam, involving the construction of a 425-kilometer-long pipeline. This pipeline is designed to transport additional energy supplies from Azerbaijan, Africa, and the Eastern Mediterranean region to northern Europe.

Baker Hughes secured the contract through a public tender process, building on their longstanding partnership with Snam. In 2020, the companies collaborated on testing the world's first hybrid hydrogen turbine for a gas network. Additionally, a NovaLT12 turbine was installed at Snam's site in Istrana, Italy, in November 2022.

In January 2024, Baker Hughes provided an update on several major hydrogen projects. These include the opening of a new hydrogen testing facility in Florence, Italy; the completion of manufacturing and testing of NovaLT16 hydrogen turbines for the Air Products Net-Zero Hydrogen Energy Complex in Edmonton, Canada; and advancements on another important Air Products project. This involved delivering the first two trains of advanced hydrogen compression solutions for the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, which is considered the largest green hydrogen project globally.