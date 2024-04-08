Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts reveals volume of allocations on analytical activities (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Azerbaijan Chamber of Accounts has allocated 3.623 billion manat ($2.13 billion) for analytic purposes in 2023, the chairman of the chamber Vugar Gulmammadov said during a press conference dedicated to the results of the chamber's activity in 2023 and future goals, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the main objective of the Chamber of Accounts' strategic plan for 2021-2025 is to enhance accountability and fiscal responsibility regarding public finances, aiming for improved implementation of budget reforms grounded in results.

"In 2023, the Court of Accounts allocated 3.623 billion manat, or $2.13 billion, for analytical activities, conducting four analyses during the year. The deficit reached 1.971 billion manat, or $1.16 billion, with budgetary damage assessed at 103.2 million manat, or $60.7 million," he said.

To note, the chamber's activities are primarily regulated by the law of Azerbaijan, "On the Accounts Chamber".

According to this law, the chamber carries out measures of external state financial control, provides opinions on the projects and execution of the consolidated budget, including the state budget and the budgets of extrabudgetary state funds (institutions), strengthens financial discipline based on the results of external state financial control measures, conducts financial control activities, regularly analyzes for planning purposes, improves the implementation of state financial management and state financial control, as well as provides recommendations for the efficient and targeted use of state funds and other state property.

It collaborates with institutions and international organizations performing relevant functions in foreign countries, international organizations of supreme audit institutions, and becomes a member of organizations.