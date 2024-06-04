TotalEnergies inks two LNG supply agreements in Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. TotalEnergies has announced the signing of two new medium- and long-term LNG contracts in Asia, Trend reports.

According to the producer, a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) was inked with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for the delivery of up to 800,000 tons of LNG per year to India for ten years starting in 2026.

Furthermore, one more agreement was signed with Korea South-East Power for the delivery of approximately 500,000 tons of LNG per year to South Korea for five years beginning in 2027.

These agreements will enable TotalEnergies to secure medium-term outlets for its global LNG supply portfolio and bolster the company's presence in Asian markets, where it is dedicated to supporting customers with their decarbonization efforts.

"We are delighted to have been selected by IOCL and Korea South-East Power to supply LNG to India and Korea. These contracts enable us to contribute to the energy security and transition of these countries, to which we have an enduring commitment," said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.