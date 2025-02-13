Priority sectors of Azerbaijan's economy benefit from major tax exemptions - economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Significant tax benefits are applied in priority areas of Azerbaijan's economy, said the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov at the forum “Tax Service - 25: Sustainable Development and Effective Transformation” today, Trend reports.

The Minister noted that incentives for the reintegration of territories liberated from occupation, benefits for vulnerable social strata, measures promoting private sector development, incentives for residents of industrial parks, as well as incentives for startups and tax benefits aimed at the development of the ecological environment, are important aspects.

''These measures constitute an important reform package that promotes economic activity, social welfare, and the development of the non-oil sector in the country, '' he added.

The tax system reforms and legislative changes are in line with the objectives of the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026”.