BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In a recent analysis by La Gazette du Caucase, Azerbaijan's progress in the renewable energy sector has been lauded as a remarkable example of how a nation can pivot towards sustainability while capitalizing on its rich fossil fuel reserves, Trend reports.

The French publication emphasized the key role played by the President of Azerbaijan in advancing the green energy agenda. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has increasingly prioritized green energy, leveraging revenues from its fossil fuel reserves to invest in cutting-edge technologies and energy infrastructure, the article reads.

President Ilham Aliyev, speaking on Chinese television in January, shared the country’s ambitious targets for the future. "Our immediate target by 2027 is to have two gigawatts of solar and wind electricity, and by 2030, six gigawatts, which will be kind of a revolution in the energy mix in Azerbaijan," he said. La Gazette du Caucase points out that such goals mark a significant shift towards renewable energy, positioning Azerbaijan as a key player in the global green energy transition.

The article also underscores the collaboration between Azerbaijan and neighboring countries, including Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, to create an undersea green energy cable under the Caspian Sea, aimed at connecting Central Asia with Azerbaijan and Europe. This project is seen as pivotal for the development of a regional green energy corridor. "This is another connectivity. This is a corridor for green energy with huge potential," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

The publication notes that in 2024, Azerbaijan reached a major milestone, with renewable energy production soaring by 80%, and solar and wind power now contributing a significant portion of the country's electricity.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan’s renewable energy resources are vast, with an estimated potential of 135 gigawatts on land and 157 gigawatts at sea. This vast potential has already attracted significant investment, and the country has signed contracts for 10 gigawatts of renewable energy projects. The government’s target is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and 40% by 2050, underlining Azerbaijan’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

By 2030, Azerbaijan plans to harness up to six gigawatts of renewable energy, with green sources projected to account for 30% of total electricity production. La Gazette du Caucase concludes that these efforts not only ensure energy diversification but also demonstrate Azerbaijan’s commitment to a sustainable, low-carbon future.