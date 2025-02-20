Turkmenistan and Japan strengthen partnership in finance and industry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan Rahimberdi Jepbarov held a series of high-level meetings in Japan, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions focused on strengthening Turkmen-Japanese cooperation.

Jepbarov met with the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan, Atsushi Nagashima, to discuss key issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation. During the visit, the spotlight was on teaming up with big-name Japanese companies in the realms of transport, gas, and the chemical industries.

Negotiations with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) explored new financial partnerships and opportunities for large-scale projects in Turkmenistan’s petrochemical and energy sectors.

The working visit concluded with meetings with executives from leading Japanese corporations: Itochu Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

In 2024, important meetings took place between Turkmenistan and Japan, including an economic committee session in December and political consultations in January 2025, where joint projects in energy and other sectors were discussed. These events underscore the ongoing enhancement of bilateral synergies.

