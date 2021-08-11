Construction permits in Georgia increase in January through June 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Some 4,400 permissions were issued from January through June, 2021 (5.5 percent more compared to the same months of previous year) for construction of buildings of 2.95 million square meters in Georgia, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

As reported, 71.8 percent of the total permits have been issued in the country’s four regions, namely: 47.3 percent of the construction work in Tbilisi, 9 percent - in Kvemo Kartli region, 8.6 percent - in Imereti region and 6.9 percent in Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.

From January through June, 2021, permissions were issued for the construction of multifunctional residential complexes, hotels, trade facilities, industrial enterprises, agricultural objects and other buildings.

The relatively large share of the permissions granted hold the multifunctional residential complexes. More than half of the total completed construction are distributed in 4 regions of the country, namely: 27.8 percent is located in Tbilisi, 12.6 percent - in Kakheti region, 12.5 percent – in Kvemo Kartli region and 10.8 percent - in Mtskheta-Mtianeti region.

Some 1,128 objects (39.3 percent more compared to the same months of previous year) of 818,600 square meters (7.9 percent more compared to the same months of previous year) were completed in from January through June 2021.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935