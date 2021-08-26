Iran agrees to accommodate planes of Afghanistan's Kam Air

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Afghanistan's Kam Air Airlines is accommodating passenger planes at Iranian airports, Spokesman for Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said, Trend reports citing Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

According to Zibakhsh, the Kam Air Airlines is a private company and the company has appealed to the Iranian side to accommodate several passenger planes at Iranian airports due to the threat at Afghanistan's Kabul airport.

Relative stability in Afghanistan has been recently shattered due to activity of the Taliban forces in the country. The ongoing events led to civilians looking for a way out of the country. This affected the activity of the airline companies as well.

Reportedly, three planes belonging to Afghanistan's Kam Air Airlines landed at the Iranian airport on August 26, 2021.

There were no passengers on the planes that landed at Iran's Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport, Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur