KazPrime indicator value for June 1

1 June 2018 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The KazPrime indicator did not change on June 1, 2018, compared to the previous trading day and amounted to 10.25 percent per annum, Kazakh Stock Exchange said in a message.

The KazPrime indicator reflects the average value rates of offering money in the Kazakh interbank deposit market (the rate at which the bank would like to place money in another bank for a deposit) for a period of three months, with a calculated base of actual/360 (a method, when the annual interest rate is divided by 360 to get the daily interest rate and then multiplied by the days in the month).

Calculation of KazPrime is made by KASE daily up to 12 hours of Almaty time at quotations, which are submitted to the trade system of KASE by the participants of the agreement on the formation of the indicator. The minimum volume of the quotation is 150 million tenge ($450,450).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh banks increase loan support of industrial sector
Economy news 11:41
Nursultan Nazarbayev: SCO becomes successful platform for multi-disciplinary co-op
Kazakhstan 11:05
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan adamant to step up two-way trade to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 11:04
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Economy news 31 May 18:51
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 31 May 18:24
Kazakh National Bank talks development of deposit market
Economy news 31 May 18:00
Management changes at Azerbaijan's AccessBank
Economy news 31 May 16:40
Iran, Uzbekistan to discuss development of railway infrastructure on Afghan border
Economy news 31 May 15:58
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on May 31
Economy news 31 May 15:27
Kazakhstan launches construction of Big Almaty Ring Road
Economy news 31 May 15:13
Kyrgyzstan provides itself with only three of nine staple goods
Kyrgyzstan 31 May 15:08
Kazakhstan’s SCAT launches Astana-Tomsk flights
Economy news 31 May 12:00
KazPrime indicator value for May 31
Economy news 31 May 10:13
KazPetrol expanding production, export of oil (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 May 20:50
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender
Tenders 30 May 20:37
Russia, Kazakhstan to define ownership of technical oil in disputable pipelines
Russia 30 May 17:47
Kazakhstan increases production, export of oil
Oil&Gas 30 May 17:14
Kazakh SCAT airline launches first flight to Europe
Economy news 30 May 15:47