KazPrime indicator value for June 4

4 June 2018 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The KazPrime indicator did not change on June 4, 2018, compared to the previous trading day and amounted to 10.25 percent per annum, Kazakh Stock Exchange said in a message.

The KazPrime indicator reflects the average value rates of offering money in the Kazakh interbank deposit market (the rate at which the bank would like to place money in another bank for a deposit) for a period of three months, with a calculated base of actual/360 (a method, when the annual interest rate is divided by 360 to get the daily interest rate and then multiplied by the days in the month).

Calculation of KazPrime is made by KASE daily up to 12 hours of Almaty time at quotations, which are submitted to the trade system of KASE by the participants of the agreement on the formation of the indicator. The minimum volume of the quotation is 150 million tenge ($450,450).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey grows
Tourism 10:14
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 3 June 16:39
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of air conditioners
Tenders 2 June 13:52
China eyes to increase import of agricultural products from Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 June 11:10
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan ink protocol on border demarcation
Uzbekistan 2 June 10:21
Kazakhstan's inflation rate reaches 2.4% YTD
Kazakhstan 2 June 08:02
Growing oil output may negatively affect Kazakhstan-OPEC deal (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 1 June 22:22
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 June 17:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender for supply of power system
Tenders 1 June 17:34
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 1
Economy news 1 June 16:07
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender
Tenders 1 June 15:14
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for implementation of work on base station
Tenders 1 June 12:50
Kazakh banks increase loan support of industrial sector
Economy news 1 June 11:41
Nursultan Nazarbayev: SCO becomes successful platform for multi-disciplinary co-op
Kazakhstan 1 June 11:05
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan adamant to step up two-way trade to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 1 June 11:04
KazPrime indicator value for June 1
Economy news 1 June 10:24
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Economy news 31 May 18:51
Kazakh National Bank talks development of deposit market
Economy news 31 May 18:00