Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 4

4 June 2018 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The afternoon foreign currency trading session ended at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Twenty-four banks participated in the trades, KASE said in a message.

The US dollar's weighted average rate with T+0 (settlements implemented in a day) in tenge was 330.69 tenge per US dollar, with the trades volume at $56.100 million.

No deals were made in US dollar with T+1 (settlements implemented in a day) and Т+2 (settlements implemented in 2 days).

The weighted average rate of the US dollar based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions was 330.73 tenge per USD, with a total volume of trades at $90.200 million.

