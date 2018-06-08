KazPrime indicator value for June 8

8 June 2018 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The KazPrime indicator did not change on June 8, 2018, compared to the previous trading day and amounted to 10 percent per annum, Kazakh Stock Exchange said in a message.

The KazPrime indicator reflects the average value rates of offering money in the Kazakh interbank deposit market (the rate at which the bank would like to place money in another bank for a deposit) for a period of three months, with a calculated base of actual/360 (a method, when the annual interest rate is divided by 360 to get the daily interest rate and then multiplied by the days in the month).

Calculation of KazPrime is made by KASE daily up to 12 hours of Almaty time at quotations, which are submitted to the trade system of KASE by the participants of the agreement on the formation of the indicator. The minimum volume of the quotation is 150 million tenge ($450,450).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for technical support to power supply systems
Tenders 7 June 21:07
Kazakhstan's National Scientific Cardiosurgical Center opens tender for supply of medical equipment
Economy news 7 June 18:31
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to launch co-op in IT sphere
Economy news 7 June 18:28
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 7
Economy news 7 June 14:14
Net profit of Kazakhstan’s national agricultural holding decreases
Economy news 7 June 12:25
Growing oil output may negatively affect Kazakhstan-OPEC deal (Exclusive)
Commentary 7 June 10:50
KazPrime indicator value for June 7
Economy news 7 June 09:57
Revenues of Kazakhstan’s second-tier banks increase
Economy news 6 June 22:33
Azerbaijan sees rise in volume of payment card transactions
Economy news 6 June 20:54
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase by 10pct
Economy news 6 June 19:18
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender for software support
Tenders 6 June 18:29
KazPetrol expanding production, export of oil (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 6 June 17:49
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 6
Economy news 6 June 15:43
Karasin: Convention on Caspian Sea to allow resolve many controversial issues
Russia 6 June 15:10
Deposits of individuals show 20-month growth in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 June 14:23
S&P revised its outlook on Kazakh AsiaCredit Bank to negative
Economy news 6 June 12:52
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 6 June 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 6 June 12:29