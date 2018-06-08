Royal Dutch Shell eyes investing in renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Royal Dutch Shell, a multinational oil and gas company, considers investing in the development of solar and wind power in Kazakhstan, the chairman of Shell Kazakhstan Olivier Lazar said during a renewable energy sources summit, Kazakh media outlets report.

"We are considering opportunities to invest in projects in Kazakhstan’s solar and wind energy on an industrial scale," Lazar said.

He stressed that Kazakhstan is taking active steps towards a new energy future, making significant efforts to develop renewable energy sources in the country.

Lazar also stressed that Kazakhstan has a vast potential for development of renewable energy sources.

There is no difficulty for the development of wind and solar energy, which can be used to implement sustainable renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan, Lazar said.

