Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to build universal transshipment terminal (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The operators of Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port will build a universal transshipment terminal, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation through the port, the director of DARYN Partners Nurzhan Marabaev told Trend.

"The universal transshipment terminal will be able to transport about 3 million tons of containers, general and bulk cargo. The commissioning of these terminal is scheduled for 2022," Marabayev said.

He also added that, in addition to the universal terminal, the Kuryk port includes several transshipment terminals, including a ferry complex and a liquid cargo terminal. The capacity of the terminal for liquid cargo will amount to 2.9 million tons.

The port will also house a transport and logistics center, a production complex, as well as a site for small and medium-sized businesses.

"The ferry complex has already been commissioned in December 2016 and has been operating since March 2017. For incomplete 2017 the port of Kuryk transshipped nearly 1.5 million tons of cargo. The total capacity of the ferry complex will amount to 10 million tons by 2030," Marabayev said.

He also stressed that the production complex of the Kuryk port will mainly aim at servicing oil and gas projects in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea, carrying out ship repair, production of caissons and metal structures.

Director of DARYN Partners also said that presently the port holds the construction of a transport and logistics center, which will ensure the functionality and efficiency of reloading its terminals.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news