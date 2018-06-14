Azerbaijani tourists increase spending money abroad

14 June 2018 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
CBA: increase of FED's interest rate not to directly impact Azerbaijani manat
Economy news 10:54
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to revise inflation forecast for 2018
Economy news 10:52
Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers interest rates
Economy news 10:47
Demand at deposit auction of Central Bank of Azerbaijan 2.3 times higher than supply
Economy news 11 June 12:48
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 8
Economy news 8 June 09:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 7
Economy news 7 June 09:55
Gold prices up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 30 May 10:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 26 May 13:10
Share of food, tobacco in expenditures of Azerbaijanis exceeds 50%
Economy news 24 May 22:14
Big businesses in Azerbaijan to get help to fight bad loans
Economy news 24 May 21:19
Moody's: positive trends in reduction of problem loans share observed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 May 17:18
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold another deposit auction
Economy news 19 May 11:50
Kazakh National Bank talks on preliminary balance of payments, import and export
Economy news 10 May 10:31
Central Bank of Azerbaijan increases protection against cyber attacks
ICT 19 April 11:48
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks possible discount rate decline
Economy news 9 April 17:16
Azerbaijani Central Bank expecting high-level surplus of balance of payments
Economy news 9 April 16:48
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 5
Economy news 5 April 09:23
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Economy news 4 April 10:37