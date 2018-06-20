KazPrime indicator value for June 20

20 June 2018 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The KazPrime indicator did not change on June 20, 2018, compared to the previous trading day and amounted to 10 percent per annum, Kazakh Stock Exchange said in a message.

The KazPrime indicator reflects the average value rates of offering money in the Kazakh interbank deposit market (the rate at which the bank would like to place money in another bank for a deposit) for a period of three months, with a calculated base of actual/360 (a method, when the annual interest rate is divided by 360 to get the daily interest rate and then multiplied by the days in the month).

Calculation of KazPrime is made by KASE daily up to 12 hours of Almaty time at quotations, which are submitted to the trade system of KASE by the participants of the agreement on the formation of the indicator. The minimum volume of the quotation is 150 million tenge ($450,450).

Follow the author on Twitter: @Ali_Mustafayev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Export of Kazakhstan’s liquefied gas to Ukraine up
Kazakhstan 19 June 15:01
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan look to conduct joint tours
Tourism 19 June 11:47
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Kazakhstan talks on implementing tax on wealth
Economy news 18 June 14:01
Gasoline prices soar in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 18 June 12:13
One killed, 14 injured as train goes off tracks in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 17 June 23:17
Kazakhstan’s northern region opens tourism season
Economy news 16 June 15:26
Kazakhstan increases production, export of agricultural products
Economy news 16 June 14:55
Kazakhstan increases support to small businesses
Economy news 16 June 11:53
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 15
Economy news 15 June 14:47
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for supply of safe
Tenders 15 June 14:38
Production, export of oil increase in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 15 June 12:37
KazPrime indicator value for June 15
Economy news 15 June 09:56
Kazakhstan increases production of gasoline after modernization of refineries
Oil&Gas 14 June 21:13
Cargo turnover in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 14 June 19:59
Investments in Kazakhstan’s fixed capital increase
Economy news 14 June 17:13
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 14
Economy news 14 June 16:33
Kazakhstan increases production of agricultural products
Economy news 14 June 14:19