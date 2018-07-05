Azerbaijan, Iran sign protocol on international road transport (PHOTO)

5 July 2018 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Iran signed a protocol on international road transport.

The protocol was signed during the meeting of the Azerbaijani-Iranian joint commission in Tehran, where the Azerbaijani delegation led by Head of the State Road Transport Service Habib Hasanov took part.

The Iranian delegation was headed by Head of the Department of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Reza Nafisi.

The current situation in the field of international road transport between Azerbaijan and Iran, the problems faced by road carriers during freight and passenger transportation and ways of resolving these problems, the prospects for the development of transportation and other topical issues were discussed during the meeting.

The sides expressed gratification with the current state of international road transport between the countries.

