Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s Turanbank

Changes have taken place in the management of Azerbaijan’s Turanbank, the bank said in a message July 10.

Thus, Rauf Kazimov, acting chairman of the bank’s board, was elected chairman of the Supervisory Board. His first deputy Fazail Musayev was elected chairman of the board.

At the same time, Turanbank board member Orhan Garayev was elected deputy chairman of the bank’s board.

Former chairman of the bank’s Supervisory Board Fuad Musayev left his post in connection with the transition to another job.

Turanbank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992. The bank has 15 branches, one department and six representative offices. The authorized capital of the bank, according to the information at the end of the first quarter of 2018, exceeds 55 million manats.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on July 10)

