Changes in management of Azerbaijan’s Turanbank

10 July 2018 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Changes have taken place in the management of Azerbaijan’s Turanbank, the bank said in a message July 10.

Thus, Rauf Kazimov, acting chairman of the bank’s board, was elected chairman of the Supervisory Board. His first deputy Fazail Musayev was elected chairman of the board.

At the same time, Turanbank board member Orhan Garayev was elected deputy chairman of the bank’s board.

Former chairman of the bank’s Supervisory Board Fuad Musayev left his post in connection with the transition to another job.

Turanbank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992. The bank has 15 branches, one department and six representative offices. The authorized capital of the bank, according to the information at the end of the first quarter of 2018, exceeds 55 million manats.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on July 10)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev: Peace to be created in region through joint efforts of Turkey, Azerbaijan
Politics 20:36
Number of branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC may double in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:19
Ukrtransnafta puts up another cargo of Azerbaijani oil on exchange
Oil&Gas 17:31
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold expanded meeting as part of working dinner
Politics 16:56
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents hold one-on-one meeting
Politics 15:08
BP sees Azerbaijan as important growth area
Oil&Gas 15:01
Latest
Dubai sets world record for largest jigsaw puzzle (VIDEO)
Arab World 21:27
Ilham Aliyev: Peace to be created in region through joint efforts of Turkey, Azerbaijan
Politics 20:36
Number of branches of Azerkhalcha OJSC may double in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Economy news 20:19
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan invested $13.9B in Turkish economy
Politics 19:58
President Aliyev: Turkey is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter in Karabakh conflict worldwide
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:55
UK cabinet discussed Brexit policy document, plans no-deal exit
Europe 19:50
VW agrees Chinese cooperation on e-mobility, autonomous driving
Europe 19:31
Israel plans to land unmanned spacecraft on moon in February
Israel 19:28
Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Houthi missile
Arab World 19:26