Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase

5 August 2018 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

In May 2018, prices in the real estate market in Baku increased by 0.53 percent (compared to April), Nusret Ibrahimov, director general of the MBA Group consulting company, real estate expert, told Trend.

Despite this, according to the expert, prices in the main market segments have decreased.

"Thus, prices in the secondary housing market over the month decreased by 0.3 percent (from 1,635 manats to 1,630 manats per square meter), in the primary housing market - by 1.91 percent (from 1,244 manats to 1,221 manats per square meter), in the market of commercial facilities - by 0.58 percent (from 2,637 manats to 2,631 manats per square meter), in the rental market - by 6.58 percent (from 8.79 manats to 8.21 manats per square meter), and in the market of individual and summer cottages - by 1.45 percent (from 1,404 manats to 1,384 manats per square meter)," Ibrahimov said.

Ibrahimov said that the prices increased only on the land market (an increase of 1.98 percent) and the rental market for commercial facilities (an increase of 1.68 percent).

The expert noted that compared to the indicator of early 2018, the real estate prices fell by 3.02 percent.

According to him, the decline is mainly linked with the reduction in prices on the rental market.

"Thus, compared to the indicator in early 2018, prices in the secondary housing market decreased by 2.24 percent, in the primary housing market - by 1.64 percent, and in the rental market - by 3.78 percent. At the same time, growth was observed in the land market (5.81 percent), in the market of commercial facilities ( 0.55 percent), in the rental market for commercial facilities (3.29 percent) and in the market of individual and summer cottages (2. 25 percent)," Ibrahimov said.

The market demonstrates a trend towards stabilization and a six-percent growth is expected on the market by the end of the year, the expert concluded.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 11)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:25
Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture
Business 18:46
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:01
US company developing block of fields in Azerbaijan extends maturity of loans
Oil&Gas 14:43
Most of international travelers in Georgia account for Azerbaijani tourists
Society 14:38
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 12:01
Latest
New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:25
Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture
Business 18:46
Iran’s exports to Europe surge
Economy news 18:20
Iran imports plane parts before US sanctions kick in
Politics 17:03
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:01
Iran urges enhanced co-op with Russia, China, neighbors
Iran 15:02
US company developing block of fields in Azerbaijan extends maturity of loans
Oil&Gas 14:43
Most of international travelers in Georgia account for Azerbaijani tourists
Society 14:38
Almaty City Health Department to buy diesel fuel via tender
Tenders 13:49