Management changes at Azerbaijan’s TuranBank

The management of Azerbaijan’s TuranBank has been changed, according to the message posted on the official website of the bank.

According to the message, Abid Mammadov joined the Supervisory Board of the bank.

Moreover, Bakhtiyar Mammadov, director general of the bank for information technologies, also joined the board of the bank.

Shamkhal Imanov was appointed acting director of the Department of the Treasury. The position of the director of this department was vacant.

TuranBank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992. The bank has 15 branches, one department and six representative offices. The authorized capital of the bank, according to the information at the end of the first quarter of 2018, exceeds 55 million manats.

TuranBank also owns 100 percent of shares of Turan Leasing LLC, eight percent - in Basak-Inam insurance company and 2.4 percent - in MilliKart processing center.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 12)

