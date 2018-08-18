Turkmenistan starts preparations for Caspian Economic Forum

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has charged relevant top executives with starting preparations for the First Caspian Economic Forum in 2019, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper reported.

The head of state expressed at a government meeting his confidence that the event will confirm the commitment of all the Caspian states to consolidation of efforts on cooperation.

Berdimuhamedov drew attention to the fact that one of the priority areas of cooperation in the Caspian Sea is the environment, interrelated with the issues of climate change and biodiversity conservation.

"We must also take an active part in the preparation of a five-party agreement on scientific research in the Caspian Sea," the report quoted the President of Turkmenistan as saying.

The head of state also instructed to intensify activities for ensuring security in the Caspian Sea, in particular to take active part in the preparation of a five-party agreement on search and rescue operations in the Caspian Sea.

Turkmenistan initiated the creation of a permanently functioning Caspian Economic Forum – a kind of negotiation platform for representatives of government and business circles of the region.

