Central Bank of Uzbekistan to join Alliance for Financial Inclusion

21 August 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan intends to join the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, the Central Bank said in a statement Aug. 21.

The corresponding decision was made by the board of the currency regulator in order to study international experience and to attract experts to develop national programs to improve the availability of banking services and the level of financial literacy, as well as to protect the rights of consumers of banking services.

The Alliance for Financial Inclusion was established in 2018. Now, the members of the organization include 104 institutions (central banks, financial regulators, associations) from 91 developing countries.

The Alliance was established to assist member countries in the development and implementation of financial inclusion policies through the creation of a platform for the exchange of experience, training and organization of working groups on topical issues of banking services, protection of rights of consumers and financing of small business.

