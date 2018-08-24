Turkmen, Kazakh presidents stress need for new co-op approaches

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has met his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, who arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in the summit of heads of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), taking place in the Avaza tourism zone, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported citing the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

“The two presidents stressed the need to develop and prepare new approaches for cooperation in the political, economic, environmental, energy, transport and other important spheres,” the report said.

Focusing on the agreements reached earlier, the two presidents stated their commitment to close regional cooperation. The sides noted the importance of the recent opening of the international seaport in the city of Turkmenbashi.

Ashgabat and Astana are discussing the prospects of trade and economic partnership, cooperation in the gas sector, agriculture, development of cross-border mineral deposits, transportation, environment and fisheries.

